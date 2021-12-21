How human decency puts Boris Johnson to shame after North Shropshire by-election humiliation – Yorkshire Post Letters

AS a long-time member of the Liberal Democrats, naturally I am delighted by Helen Morgan’s stunning result in the Shropshire North by-election.

However, my joy is not unconfined. The drubbing of the Conservatives does not immediately get rid of Boris Johnson and his appalling Government. We are still stuck with them – at least for the moment.

Helen Morgan of the Liberal Democrats makes a speech after being declared the winner in the North Shropshire by-election at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

On the bright side, however, there will be people in North Shropshire – and beyond – who for the first time will have looked at Liberal values, have liked what they see and in future will buy into those values. In short, there will have been conversions.

Two other cheerful prospects present themselves. Firstly, voters are becoming more astute and learning to vote tactically.

Labour voters in Shropshire spotted the Liberal Democrats had a real chance of winning and “lent” their votes to get Helen Morgan over the line. At the next general election wider tactical voting gives us a chance of getting rid of the Tories.

Secondly, it is clear that long-term Conservative voters with a sense of decency could no longer bring themselves to vote for this Government’s candidate and abstained. So “decency” is starting to win through.

From: Richard Godley, Meadowfields, Whitby.

EVEN as a lifelong Conservative voter, it was with a feeling of great schadenfreude that I heard of the drubbing of the Conservative Party in the North Shropshire by-election.

There are too many excuses of “lessons to be learned” in organisations that are too big to fail, which include civil servants who must laugh at the ineptitudes of the Ministers they have to serve.

Not to mention organisations who are supposed to listen to warnings about children at risk of murder.

No, it is time to overhaul Government from the grass roots up, put elected representatives in jobs with which they have at least a modicum of knowledge and pay them on the basis of their performance, as judged by their electorate and attendance record, without them having any other forms of paid work, inflated “expenses”, paid second homes etc.

A bit like the rest of us really…

From: Michael Dennis, Ripon.

NEVER in British political history has one man squandered such a huge amount of electoral goodwill in such a short period of time.