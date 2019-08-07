How my cousin ended up at the wrong funeral in his Porsche: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

Ian McMillan’s advice that if you are going somewhere it is advisable to show up at the right place would resonate with a cousin of mine (The Yorkshire Post Magazine, July 27).

Some years ago my cousin, who lived at a spot equidistant between Rotherham and Doncaster, was due to attend the funeral of a friend.

On arriving at Doncaster crematorium he soon became aware that he didn’t recognise a single one of the mourners.

Yes, of course he was at the wrong venue – if that is the right word – but out of respect he was obliged to see the proceedings through.

In any event, despite being the owner of a Porsche, he had no chance of getting to Rotherham Crematorium, where he should have been, on time.

I mention the Porsche because my cousin, who seems to have issues with funerals, swears he was once outpaced by a hearse on his way to an interment.

My cousin and I are both in our eighties.

I do hope whichever of us is predeceased will get it right when the time comes.