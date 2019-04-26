How the European Court of Justice has served British farmers well – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Duncan Anderson, Mill Lane, East Halton, Immingham.

THERESA May has a beef about the Customs Union, but she forgets the European Court of Justice has served us well several times in the past.

Just after the BSE crisis, when British beef was declared “fit for human consumption”, the French government said it still wasn’t safe. We took them to the ECJ who found in our favour. France was told by the ECJ to accept British beef.

France continued to refuse. We took them to the ECJ a second time for compensation.

We won and France backed-down when a €100m fine was threatened.

From: A Hague, Harehills, Leeds.

THE honest Tory MPs know Theresa May’s deal would put us in limbo for the foreseeable future, and those voted against no-deal did it for their own reasons. Brexit is costing us far more that staying in the EU so it is a pity it ever started.

From: Thomas Chapman, Ilkley.

ARE the Tories serious when they think Boris Johnson could do a better job than Theresa May?

I’m sorry, but the country would be even more of a laughing stock were Mr Johnson to achieve his ambitions.