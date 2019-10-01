How The Yorkshire Post is making a difference every day in this county – Yorkshire Post Letters

Steve Manley is president of Sheffield Chamber.
Steve Manley is president of Sheffield Chamber.
0
Have your say

From: Steve Manley, Director, Universal Office Products, Sheffield.

WHEN I became President of Sheffield Chamber 11 months ago, I met James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, at the Copthorne Hotel in the city.

James Mitchinson is editor of The Yorkshire Post.

James Mitchinson is editor of The Yorkshire Post.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor warned: Power Up The North before it is too late

I explained that my vision was to encourage youth enterprise and James then asked me: “Steve that’s all great, but what are you really going to do and how are you going to make a lasting impression that will hopefully leave you a legacy that makes a real difference to the city?”

That one question has always stayed with me and, right after our meeting, I knew that I had to up my game and words were cheap, but you were right, what was I really going to do?

Youngest Sheffield Chamber president takes office pledging support for youth enterprise

Speaking at a few events to young people would not make any real lasting impression, so I had to think in more depth and improve on both my vision and mission.

I am delighted to stay, that we have now launched the first ever, Chamber-led academy at Sheffield College. I must say, that you should take a small part of credit as your questioning made me think a little deeper and therefore I would like to thank you for interviewing me back in November last year, you made a difference. The Yorkshire Post made a difference. How much poorer the county would be without it.