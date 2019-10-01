How The Yorkshire Post is making a difference every day in this county – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Steve Manley, Director, Universal Office Products, Sheffield.

WHEN I became President of Sheffield Chamber 11 months ago, I met James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, at the Copthorne Hotel in the city.

I explained that my vision was to encourage youth enterprise and James then asked me: “Steve that’s all great, but what are you really going to do and how are you going to make a lasting impression that will hopefully leave you a legacy that makes a real difference to the city?”

That one question has always stayed with me and, right after our meeting, I knew that I had to up my game and words were cheap, but you were right, what was I really going to do?

Speaking at a few events to young people would not make any real lasting impression, so I had to think in more depth and improve on both my vision and mission.

I am delighted to stay, that we have now launched the first ever, Chamber-led academy at Sheffield College. I must say, that you should take a small part of credit as your questioning made me think a little deeper and therefore I would like to thank you for interviewing me back in November last year, you made a difference. The Yorkshire Post made a difference. How much poorer the county would be without it.