How you can win on the National Lottery – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Jonathan Tuchner, 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards, Plough Place, London.

THE 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards, the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects, is now open for entries. The awards provide a golden opportunity to celebrate the inspirational projects and people who transform our communities and make extraordinary things happen.

This is a very special year for the National Lottery as we celebrate our 25th birthday and the £39bn awarded to more than 535,000 good causes since the launch in 1994.

The Yorkshire Post says: How National Lottery launch was a game-changer for the arts

This year’s awards will recognise the amazing work done by organisations and individuals who change lives for the better. They will celebrate the unsung heroes behind the success of local arts, sports, heritage, and community projects.

National Lottery Award winners will gain nationwide acclaim, will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition. Readers can enter their favourite project by completing an entry form via our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Any project which has received National Lottery funding is eligible to enter. All entries must be received by midnight on 30 April, 2019.