Hull Trains own goal for Leeds United football fans travelling to London games – Yorkshire Post Letters

ONCE again, Hull Trains has failed Leeds United fans.

Having booked in advance for the Tottenham game on November 21, we arrived at Doncaster for the 12.03 service only to be told it was delayed due to a failed Grand Central train between York and Doncaster.

Thereafter, further updates and definite information was sadly lacking. Hull Trains representatives on the platform continued to give out contradictory information as to what time the late running train would arrive.

At 14.22 we finally boarded an LNER service but aborted our journey at Peterborough at 16.10, having realised that had we continued our journey to Tottenham, we would have seen very little football.

What time the Hull Trains service finally arrived, I don’t know, but amazingly the train terminated at Peterborough which was a disgrace considering Hull Trains does not service Peterborough.

The hierarchy at Hull Trains have some serious questions to answer as their performance yet again left much to be desired and I, for one, will think twice before using hapless Hull Trains again.

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

Was Boris Johnson right to axe the eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds?

TORY Kevin Hollinrake is the latest Yorkshire MP to wade into the debate on how Bradford is best served by rail. Labour’s Alex Sobel has also voiced his opinion.

What none of them are calling for is a rail tunnel to link the two Bradford termini. This development would be truly transformational as it would allow passengers from Ilkley and Shipley to reach Huddersfield and Manchester via Bradford without going via Leeds.

South of Bradford there is a case for a new line from Low Moor skirting Spen Valley to the west but direct to Huddersfield, whose local politicians have been remarkably quiet in the rail saga.

Huddersfield is well-situated to be the rail hub for South-West Yorkshire as the centre of a network with lines to Manchester, Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WITH regard to the row over the scrapping of the HS2 line to Leeds, perhaps the cancellation is a blessing in disguise.

If about a third of the money already spent had instead been spent on upgrading the current lines and replacing a few of the lines axed by Dr Beeching, we would have a railway system that would have taken HGVs off the road and one to be proud of.