Hypocrisy of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Harry and Meghan embroiled in new privacy and climate change rows – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

IT seems that the whole media circus is being critical of Prince Harry and Meghan. This seems rather unfair, but they are their own worst enemy.

A time of quietness, and a period of stay at home rest, would be a sound idea and would get the Press off their backs.

Let’s face it – she is an actress and thrives on publicity and Harry is besotted and goes along with the flow.

They should listen to advice from the Queen and her courtiers and keep a low profile for a while instead of jetting off all over the place – no matter who is paying the bill.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHILE fully appreciating the effect of his mother’s death had on Prince Harry, I fail to see why he is courting the same attention from the Press with his new wife.

Two private jet trips in two weeks while he pretends to try to stop climate change surely brings unwelcome Press attention which he feels was responsible for the death of his mother. He should become more circumspect. Cornwall is a great place for a holiday and Yorkshire has many spots where they could have privacy.

From: Alan Tidswell, Harrogate.

IS it not amazing how the rich and famous can assuage their carbon consciences by getting other people to neutralise their huge carbon footprints by planting trees etc.

Sir Elton John apparently paid some organisation called Carbon Footprint to plant trees to offset flying Harry and Meghan to his south of France mansion in his private jet.

Emma Thompson at the Extinction Rebellion jolly this summer in London said that we would all have to make sacrifices and change our lifestyles to save the planet. Two days later she was snapped jetting back over the pond to her mansion in the US, flying first class.

It would appear that the only people who are supposed to make sacrifices and change their lifestyles in order to save the planet are the rest of us.

We should forgo our week in the Mediterranean sunshine, leaving Elton and Emma to indulge in their luxurious lifestyles happy in the knowledge that someone else is saving the planet for them.

Anyway, last January, I planted our (with roots) Christmas tree in our back garden (it is doing nicely), thereby offsetting my carbon footprint for the seven days I spent in Whitby the previous June. My conscience is clear!

From: Eileen Fergusson, Moortown, Leeds.

HOW arrogant of Elton John to think it is acceptable to use a private flight as long as he had made sure the flight, used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was carbon neutral by making the “appropriate contribution” to a carbon footprint fund (The Yorkshire Post, August 21). What a feeble excuse.

Shale gas will not help us

From: Chris Broome, Sheffield Climate Alliance, Hackthorn Road, Sheffield.

A NUMBER of letters in recent weeks, starting with MP Kevin Hollinrake (The Yorkshire Post, July 22), have advocated developing UK shale gas. A particular idea that is gaining support is to use it to produce hydrogen, a lower carbon fuel. Writers have claimed that this will improve our energy security and help the transition to a zero carbon economy

It is true that the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) is pressing for infrastructure to be developed for producing hydrogen for use in heating, industry and transport. However, more greenhouse gas emissions would arise from extracting shale gas than from the subsequent processing of it to create and use the hydrogen fuel

Therefore, the only way the CCC can ensure that its estimates for future UK emissions stay within the carbon budgets it sets is to rely on imported natural gas, rather than any possible future supply of shale gas.

We therefore remain firmly opposed to shale gas because of both the very considerable local environmental impacts the developing industry would have, and because it would not work in terms of tackling climate change.