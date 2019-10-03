Hypocrisy of Greta Thunberg and those profligate Millennials who blame ‘baby boomers’ for climate change – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr J P Whiteley, Stonedale Close, Pool-in-Wharfedale.

MILLENNIALS and the ferocious Swede Greta Thunberg are fond of blaming my generation, the baby boomers, for climate change and all the ills of the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Montreal.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex should ask why their popularity has slumped as Harry and Meghan take on tabloid media after Africa trip – The Yorkshire Post says

I contend that they are mistaken and need to look at themselves. Who buys a ‘Skinny Cinnamon Macchiato’ in a disposable cup at a cost of several pounds or who makes themselves a cup of tea for a few pence? Who buys clothes and wears them once before disposing of them, an anathema to my generation who wear their clothes until they are worn out?

Hypocrisy of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Harry and Meghan embroiled in new privacy and climate change rows – Yorkshire Post letters

The same goes for shoes, do millennials know what a cobbler is? Do baby boomers queue for the latest phone or gadget? No, they wait until their old one is beyond economic repair.

Students have been taking to the streets as part of the climate strikes.

Bill Carmichael: Beware of the cult of Greta Thunberg as there are no glib solutions to climate change debate

Your generation is the biggest consumer of manufactured goods ever. Life isn’t fair never was never will be. Take a look in the mirror and enough of the blame game.

From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.

AM I the only one unimpressed with Greta Thunberg? Who does she thinks she is? Shouldn’t she be at school instead of berating all and sundry in an extremely aggressive and rude manner?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

PRINCE Harry and others should cut out preaching to us mere mortals how important it is that we take care of the planet. Such people contribute more to global warming by having to travel the world in gas-guzzling jet planes than the man/woman in the street does travelling to work, and the odd foreign holiday.