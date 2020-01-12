I still cannot understand why anyone would vote for Boris Johnson - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mrs I Asquith, Wakefield.

I READ (The Yorkshire Post, January 7) that Jeremy Corbyn did not deserve to win the election. Some of his policies may be open to question but he does not swear or lose his temper and lives a moderate lifestyle.

Jeremy Corbyn is standing down as Labour leader.

Why would anyone vote for a man (Boris Johnson) who goes to help an imprisoned citizen without the facts and makes her situation worse, verbally disparages Muslim women and is afraid to face questioning? I do not understand. The phrase ‘you get what you deserve’ springs to mind.

Also I keep reading about the use and misuse of language. Has anyone else noticed that the words huge and hugely are very over worked? What has happened to big, large, great and greatly?

From: David W Armitage, Altofts, Normanton.

I HAVE, for many years, supported Yvette Cooper because she has, in my opinion, been a strong MP for this area. However, I lost trust with her when she decided to totally ignore her local electorate’s decision to vote to leave the EU.

I expected my MP to follow the democratic vote of her constituency members to leave the EU. At this last election, I felt so utterly let down by her anti-democratic policies that I chose not to support her.

Thousands of local people also trusted her to carry out their democratic wishes and rightfully feel ignored, hence her majority is now much reduced.

From: Donald Wood, Roundacre, Barnsley.

IN a recent ‘Words of the week’ column, Nigel Farage says that he is not for sale ‘unlike most people in politics’. He made this comment when saying he would decline a peerage.

He doesn’t seem to have much self-awareness because I thought he had been selling himself for years now. First he accepted lots of money from donors to the Ukip party. Then, more recently, cash was flowed to him to run the Brexit Party.

No doubt when he changes the name of Brexit to Reform he will do the same again. Sounds like double standards to me, Nigel.

From: Terry Watson, Adel.

Why has the Australian government not asked for help with the horrendous bush fires?

Britain should send some of our overseas aid to help the families whose lives have been devastated, losing homes livestock and businesses instead of sending it to countries who don’t need it.