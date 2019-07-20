If only Theresa May was willing to stay on to solve Brexit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Frank McManus, Yewtree Court, Todmorden.

YOUR Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, July 13) demands the attention of all your responsible readers to the crisis in democracy which needs wiser counsels to surmount than our political celebrities and professionals, with few exceptions, appear able to provide.

Jayne Adye of Get Britain Out should note that not only Labour, but also the Tories, have changed stances on Brexit according to whether or not in government.

From 1988 to 1990, I was vice chairman of the then West Yorkshire Euro constituency Labour Party and our MEP Barry Seal led the Labour group in the European Parliament. Michael Foot had fought the 1983 general election on a “leave and renegotiate” ticket, but lost to Margaret Thatcher who proceeded to modify her “loyal to EU” line to significant criticism.

Alas the New Labour MEPs who gained control of the group after our 1994 win deselected Barry as their first move, and the government switched us in 1999 to party list elections which distanced our MEPs from their new vast mega electorates.

Desperate situations may require desperate remedies and I wonder whether it might be better if Theresa May, instead of imminently resigning as Prime Minister, were to call an immediate general election on the issue of her compromise plan which fell just short of acceptance.

The public might then elect a proportion of public-spirited MPs of personal wisdom, stability and zeal.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

WE need a person of Margaret Thatcher’s spirit to put fire and spirit into our nation. Guts, determination and dedication to the cause. Mrs Thatcher had

an abundance of the positive characteristics of a woman, but also all the power of the strongest man.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

WHEN people like Peter Asquith-Cohen state we need a second referendum (The Yorkshire Post, July 12), they always avoid saying the five words that are in their heads. The full sentence they are trying to get across is ‘We need a second referendum, provided the result is remain’.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IT’S not just Boris Johnson that we should worry about – we have no idea who he intends to put into Cabinet posts. That cannot be right, can it?