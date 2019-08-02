Ignore hypocritical celebrities and head abroad to enjoy summer holidays: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Asquith-Cowen, Anlaby, Near Beverley.

Last weekend in another paper a well-respected person was so downbeat about the holiday season, I felt compelled to pen a response. In it, Janet Street-Porter was so supportive of the views of the protest group Extinction Rebellion, telling us the people to stop using air travel.

I turn 69 on August 8. I have been a schoolmaster and was fortunate to retire at 50. Since then, I have been a remorseless traveller to seek out interesting historical places in Italy, Spain and elsewhere. Life is for living, so get out there and enjoy it.

Whatever the problems of air travel, people deserve a holiday break. If you work hard and can afford a holiday then get away from miserable Britain to the sun and the fun. The moment we had a spell of good weather last week, the pundits were out warning of dire consequences and peddling the same old rubbish about global warming. Ignore these prophets of doom.

Let us get this into focus. Since the end of the last war, the British public have “never had it so good” to quote Sir Harold Macmillan back in the 1950s. Before the war, the working class were lucky to afford a day (just one day!) away to the seaside on a charabanc. The advent of the jet engine has seen a revolution and people today can see the world in a way unthought of by their grandparents.

Maybe I have another 30 or so years to live, but I intend to make every day count and to ‘see the world’ cruising or flying. I’m not leaving my money for others to enjoy, I’m enjoying it now and I have the right, in a democracy to make that choice.

Let’s also remember our leaders spend more time flying around the world to conferences in Davos, or G7 meetings all with fine wines and excellent food laid on for the VIPs. Let them first set the example and then we, the people, ‘might’ follow. This September I’m off to see St Petersburg on a Baltic Cruise from Hull.

Get out have a great holiday break and forget Janet Street-Porter and Extinction Rebellion, and all those ‘miserables’ in the House of Commons. They’ll all be lapping it up in posh European resorts, while everyone else has a caravan at Withernsea, or so they wish!