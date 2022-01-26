I’ll boycott Harrogate shops if Gateway scheme receives green light – Yorkshire Post Letters

What is the best way to combat congestion in Harrogate?

IF and when the proposed Gateway Project goes ahead, Heaven forbid, all the hundreds of objections from the Harrogate business community added to the consternation of so many ratepayers in the Harrogate catchment area will have been over-ruled.

Then, as a pensioner who still has freedom of choice, I will be changing my shopping habits of 61 years and taking my custom elsewhere, probably choosing Ripon and Dacre Village Store.

Should others of the same mindset wish to make their feelings known, then they may also choose to take their custom elsewhere and perhaps the council leaders will “get it in the neck” from the disgruntled Harrogate business community.

And what about all the rail travellers who will be stuck in traffic jams on Station Parade and miss their trains, or taxi drivers who cannot move freely in and out of the small station drop off zone? Don’t forget the visitors to Harrogate who will be very unimpressed with being forced into driving at a snail’s pace through the centre of town.

Why do councillors think that they know best and foolishly ignore a tsunami of opposition to The Gateway Project?

Was it ever thus?