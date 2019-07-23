Importing gas makes no environmental sense as fracking debate hots up - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Chris Cooper, Slingsby.

IF the main excuse to ban fracking is now about climate change, there is a major deficiency in Steve Mason’s logic (The Yorkshire Post, July 16).

A proposed fracking site at Kirby Misperton.

No matter how much people want to bury their heads in the sand over the absolute need for fossil fuels, whilst transitioning to the new government targets of net zero by 2050, we still need them.

This is the inconvenient fact many want to ignore but with gas for example, on average, imported gas has at least twice the preignition carbon footprint than any gas we can extract at home.

Fracking protresters at the proposed Kirby Misperton site in the past.

The success of anti-fracking campaigners in delaying fracking is not a measure of them being right, it’s a measure of disruption, nothing else.

If people really want to deal with the “climate emergency,” they need to review their consumption and stop expecting other countries to meet our energy needs.

This has a far greater impact on global warming than extracting our own gas.

Only people who have something to gain in opposing fracking, or have totally misunderstood the “climate emergency,” are saying ‘ban fracking’. Sorry Mr Mason, but you have got this the wrong way around.