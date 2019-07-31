Intolerant attacks on Nadine Dorries for her abortion stance are wrong: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

The appointment of one of Boris Johnson’s junior ministers Nadine Dorries has been criticised because she believes that the abortion time limit should be reduced.

Personally, I find this worrying and further proof of how society is becoming less tolerant of those who have differing views to the perceived norm. For wasn’t abortion, along with the likes of the death penalty, one of those issues deemed to be non-party political and which people could vote as their conscience decrees?

What’s more, with the Roman Catholic church being anti-abortion, to attack an MP holding such views could be seen as being hostile to the church of Rome. Given the furore over anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim stances in Parliament it seems as holding a sincere faith isn’t welcomed in some quarters.