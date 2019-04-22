It should be Sir Dickie Bird and Sir Gary Verity should be stripped of his knighthood – YP letters

READERS of The Yorkshire Post have given their verdict on the honours system and two leading luminaries from Yorkshire. Do you agree with them? Email yp.editor@ypn.co.uk

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

There are calls for former Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity to be stripped of his knighthood.

WHAT is the problem with Dickie Bird’s knighthood?

To many of us cricket followers of England and Yorkshire, the retired umpire has far too long been overlooked for a knighthood (The Yorkshire Post, April 10). Perhaps someone could explain the omission or is the reason that he was born on the wrong side of the tracks, if you know what I mean.

Surely his charity work and financial commitment qualify him as a living Yorkshire legend who is surely more than just Mr Bird?

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

ONCE again dear Dickie Bird is showing his generous nature by giving £20,000 to the children’s heart fund at Leeds General Infirmary (The Yorkshire Post, April 10).

Just when are the powers that be going to award him a well deserved knighthood? Not just for being a supporter of Yorkshire cricket, but for his great charity work. He’s much more deserving than some of the civil servants who are knighted for just doing their job.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I USED to be proud to be a “dyed in the wool” Yorkshireman.

Now I am not so sure after reading in The Yorkshire Post the reports concerning Sir Gary Verity’s expense claims and conduct towards his staff.

Sir Gary is reported to have paid back about £40,000 after making euphemistically “errors of judgment” with expense claims.

Such behaviour warrants Sir Gary being stripped of his title.