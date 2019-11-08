Jacob Rees-Mogg didn't need to apologise over Grenfell Tower remarks: Yorkshire Post Letters

Why should Jacob Rees-Mogg have to apologise for the remarks he made about the Grenfell fire (The Yorkshire Post, November 6)?

All he said was that he would have ignored the advice of the Fire Brigade to stay put if he saw the building was on fire. He never implied that those who did as they were told had no common sense.

Has it really got to the stage in the UK that you can’t state your opinion on what you personally would do without being accused of insulting some people who didn’t make the same decision? If so, I find that very sad.

