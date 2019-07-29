Jared O’Mara had neither the experience nor the ability - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

EXCLUSIVE: Jared O’Mara to resign as Sheffield Hallam MP

Jared O'Mara defeated Sir Nick Clegg at the 2017 general election.

WERE it not for Jared O’Mara’s reluctance to give up his £79,468 salary as Sheffield Hallam’s MP, it would be easy to feel sympathy for this unfortunate individual who was stupidly selected ahead of a moderate Labour politician as the constituency’s candidate for the 2017 general election (The Yorkshire Post, July 25).

Jared O’Mara: Sheffield Hallam MP’s turbulent two years exposes flaws in Westminster policy that leave constituents helpless

Mr O’Mara’s physical disability should be irrelevant but I believe it was at least a minor factor in his appeal to the electorate. What should have been obvious is the fact he had neither the experience nor ability to emulate the seasoned politicians who served in the past.

However, only a politician of Sir Nick Clegg’s self-destructive tendencies – think tuition fees and Forgemasters – could manage to lose to Jared O’Mara in that election. Am I alone in finding Sir Nick the most unfathomable of politicians?