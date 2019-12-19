Jeremy Corbyn and Labour’s defeat must lead to credible Opposition – The Yorkshire Post says

From: Jim Kirk, Middleton, Leeds.

The resounding defeat of the Labour Party should be seen as a positive.

Boris Johnson won a 80-seat majority in last week's election - will he now deliver the promises that he made to Northern voters?

A clean sweep of the leadership and woeful Shadow Cabinet must be swift and merciless to ensure the party resorts to its founding premise of meeting the interests and needs of the urban working class.

Career politicians have no business representing a class they have absolutely no knowledge of.

I can only hope that a new breed of Labour talent will come forward with a better understanding of the wage earners that are the backbone of this nation.

How can Labour regain lost support?

I hope they will have a clearer vision of social justice and the strengthening of workers’ rights. Not handouts or bribery of the young, but the establishment of pride in the knowledge that taking responsibility for your life, and working to achieve your goals, truly makes you the equal of any human being.

From: Jeff Goodall, Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

IN Canada, we are being told that parts of Britain that had been staunchly Labour for a century flipped to the Conservatives under Boris Johnson’s leadership, and that “there is much to learn from this for Canadian politicians from all parties and a lot of it has to do with the power of positivity”.

Having left Britain in 1966 to get away from Harold Wilson, I very much doubt that. In my experience, being a Labour supporter entails much, much more than espousing an ideological belief. It is as much a part of one’s identity as being male or female, black or white.

In the recent election, these working class doctrinaire socialists didn’t switch ideologies, they felt they had no choice but to vote for the enemy in order to escape domination by Brussels. This was a one-shot deal, never seen before, and I doubt it will ever be seen again.

From: Dr Michael Lowry, Cookridge, Leeds.

SHEFFIELD Heeley MP Louise Haigh is among many to say that the next Labour leader “has to be a woman”.

If a man had said something similar about men, they would rightly be chastised. Gender equality (along with all other forms of equality) is something that needs to be taken very seriously, with respect due either way.

Many of society’s problems can be traced to insensitivity about matters of equality, something Labour is all too familiar with. It is unacceptable to have to listen, without critique, to an elected representative who feels it appropriate to shovel out such opinions and feel they can be justified.

From: Bill Hornsby, Manor Farm Drive, Batley.

TIM Hunter (The Yorkshire Post, December 16) talks of a glorious Conservative and Eurosceptic victory in the recent election. I guess he is unaware that pro-Remain parties took 52 per cent of the vote. However, we do need some sort of closure and coming together, so I wish Boris Johnson well and I’ll refrain from shouting “stay means stay” ad nauseum.

From: S Hardy, Cottenham Road, Rotherham.

NOW Labour voters have lent their vote to Boris Johnson, the Tory leader now has to put his false promises in action. For starters – Brexit, 40 new hospitals, 50,000 new nurses, 20,000 new police but not up on the numbers Theresa May sacked since 2010, so no new police numbers. Where’s the money coming from, as Boris said no tax hikes? And then there’s the rest of his fake promises to come.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

THE Prime Minister has said that his Cabinet “should not be embarrassed about saying we are the People’s Government”.Have they suddenly come down to earth and realised that the workers are the ones who keep this country of ours on its feet – and not them?

Good use of expertise

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

I READ with interest the thoughts of Dr Alan Billings, the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, on the idea of recruiting retired police officers to help with police work (The Yorkshire Post, December 16).

I have long held the view that it is madness for many people to reach a given age and give up work completely on that day.

How much better it would be if they continue on, say, two days per week using their undoubted expertise and experience and passing this on to younger, less experienced officers?

This also helps them to readjust and possibly to learn other life skills.

Far preferable to sitting in front of the TV all day waiting for the ‘grim reaper’.

I write from personal experience and am still volunteering (and enjoying it) while on the top side of 80.

One problem closer to home

From: Ian Fuller, Portland Crescent, Harrogate.

GIVEN that another 60-70 illegal immigrants were rescued from the English Channel the other day, I was wondering whether they would be given immediate help with clothes, food and money plus a comfortable hostel, in preference to helping out the 250,000 homeless on our streets.

One realises that finances are stretched but I think priorities are misguided.

Charity does begin at home despite the fact that the majority do have social problems such as drug taking.

Just a query as it is people, such as myself, who pick up the bills.