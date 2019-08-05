Jeremy Corbyn should call General Strike to stop no deal Brexit: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Simpson, Shire Oak Road, Leeds.

I CAME into the world in May 1926. A general strike was then in progress. Today, we are rapidly approaching a no deal Brexit - this is not “the will of the people”, to use a phrase.

No Deal was not on the agenda in the 2016 referendum. In any case only 37 per cent of the electorate voted to leave the EU.

A significant number of these voters will now have passed away. A new generation has reached voting age but they are being given no say on the issues.

Ros Altmann on Saturday (The Yorkshire Post, August 3) very cogently argued the lack of a democratic mandate for a No Deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister and other cabinet ministers contemplate proroguing Parliament.

Time is very short and one wonders if Jeremy Corbyn and union leaders have given any thought to a General Strike (in key areas) rather than a General Election as a means of halting or at least delaying a no deal Brexit prior to a new referendum?

From: Tim Hunter, Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

I HEAR that Eurosceptic MP Peter Bone claims to be sleeping well these days, following the recent lurch towards a ‘No Deal’ Brexit, which would deeply damage the UK economy.

Well, it’s possibly all right for Mr Bone, who doesn’t live in the real world, but I think that many people, who are concerned about their futures, will be getting very little sleep over the next few months. In fact, I’m surprised that the Conservative Party is seriously prepared to sacrifice its reputation for financial prudence by contemplating a ‘No Deal’ scenario. There’ll be no more making fun of Labour’s economic plans after a ‘No Deal’.

Come on, let’s not give up on getting a deal. Why not have a Northern Ireland only backstop and some kind of democratic exit mechanism from it? How about five years and then have a referendum in NI on continuance of the backstop? The people of NI would probably vote to continue it, as it is apparently quite popular amongst the business community for example.

Leo Varadkar could surely agree to this compromise and it’d unlikely to be a problem for the Irish Republic or the EU. It’s also a democratic way to solve the problem.