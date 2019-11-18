Jo Swinson is betraying the words liberal and democracy over pledge to revoke Brexit vote – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sally Wheatley, Balne, near Goole.

ON a wet afternoon while attempting The Yorkshire Post crossword, I found myself distracted and began browsing the dictionary.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson (left) met flooding victims in the Don Valley last week.

Your readers may be interested by the following definitions.

If you want Brexit, then vote Tory tactically – Yorkshire Post Letters

Liberal: respectful and accepting of behaviour or opinions different from one’s own.

Democracy: a form of government in which the people have a voice in the exercise of power.

How will Brexit determine the election outcome?

Is Labour and Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit confusion is the ‘cut through’ moment of the general election so far? – Bill Carmichael

I can only think Jo Swinson has either a different dictionary to my own trusty Oxford English – or perhaps no dictionary at all.

A majority have already voted democratically to leave the EU in June 2016 – but there appears to be a complete lack of “respect and acceptance of opinions differing from one’s own” shown by Ms Swinson as she leads her Liberal Democratic Party towards another election.

Same memo to Nicola Sturgeon, who markets herself and her party as Scottish democrats.

Didn’t a majority vote to remain in the United Kingdom? My suggestion to her would be to rebrand as the Scottish demagogues.

Just a thought.

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

NO one appeared more delighted at the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago than Margaret Thatcher who went on to champion welcoming the peoples of Eastern Europe into our common European home.

It is incomprehensible that her backward-looking successors in the Tory party are determined to create a new Channel Wall that will prevent fellow Europeans from enjoying getting to know us, our history and our culture, while at the same time depriving us of the opportunity to live, study, work and travel as equals throughout our continent.

We need leaders of the calibre of Angela Merkel, who commented on the demise of the Berlin Wall that “no wall that keeps people out and restricts freedom is so high... that it cannot be broken down”.

Yet that is the Wall of Fear the Brexiteers want to erect so that we can rejoice in being subjects of a Dead Empire rather than a United Europe.

Well, no one is more surprised than me in that we might potentially have such a leader in Jeremy Corbyn, who has correctly stated that “freedom of movement enriches their [young people’s] lives and enriches the lives of all of us”.

It appears that Jeremy has listened to me as I urged him in your august columns nearly 18 months ago to adopt such a positive, life-enhancing position and am proud to say therefore I will be supporting Labour in the upcoming election.

For our young people’s future in the 21st century, vote for the candidate who is best placed to kill off the anachronistic zombie-inducing nonsense of Brexit.

In our region, that is Labour in most cases.

From: John Mister, Claremont Road, London.

NICK Martinek (The Yorkshire Post, November 13) is mistaken to blame Remainers for the widespread confusion about what Brexit really means.

Maybe he knew what he was voting for when he voted in 2016 – “total separation from the EU” – but it has become obvious since the vote that nothing about the process of separation is as simple as he would like it to be.

The deal negotiated by May’s Government (mostly designed, remember, by the arch Brexit enthusiasts David Davis and Dr Liam Fox) failed spectacularly to get through the House of Commons because it couldn’t even get the support of the ERG.

The deal Boris Johnson arrived at was described by Nigel Farage as a “sellout” and “not Brexit” and the Brexit enthusiasts of the DUP couldn’t accept it because of the border it would place in the Irish Sea.

The failure of the Leave camp to agree on what a deliverable Brexit would look like is entirely responsible for the mess we are in.

It has nothing to do with “unremitting Remain propaganda”.

From: Mrs Dorothy Perkins, Seymour Road, Plymouth.

LABOUR is full of Remainers and as soon as the election was announced, Jeremy Corbyn said he would support a second referendum on the EU.

It seems the only choice for people who value peace above war is to back the Brexit Party and Conservatives for now with gritted teeth.