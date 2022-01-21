Kevin Sinfield is a ‘grade one hero’ over MND fundraising for Rob Burrow in contrast to Prince Andrew – Yorkshire Post Letters

Kevin Sinfield is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

HOW pleasing it was to see Kevin Sinfield receiving his OBE from Prince William. How richly deserved this honour is after his fundraising efforts to help his good friend Rob Burrow and for all those with motor neurone disease.

Rugby league has always been a close-knit community and when players have received career-ending injuries, clubs and fans have held fundraising efforts for these players and their families.

Rugby league has produced many heroes down the years but I cannot think of one that comes remotely close to Kevin Sinfield’s achievements in raising so much money to help others by running seven marathons in seven days, and then from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours. These outstanding accomplishments are on another level to anything that’s gone before. The man is a grade one hero who is a credit to our country.

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

DESPITE not having been found guilty of anything untoward, Prince Andrew has been forced to drop his military titles, royal patronages, and lose the HRH from his title. There are even calls for him to lose the title “Duke of York”. I always thought that people in the UK are innocent of any crime until proven guilty.

Harry and Meghan have both renounced their association to the Royal family yet continue to utilise their “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” titles. If they don’t want to be active members of the Royal family, their titles should be withdrawn.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

IF it has been easy for the Queen to take away her son Andrew’s titles and patronages in response to concerns of senior figures of the Armed Forces, why can’t the same be done to Tony Blair’s dubious knighthood?

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I WOULD be intrigued to learn the private thoughts of our wonderful Queen concerning her errant Prime Minister. Her Majesty is a paragon of common sense. I am almost certain that she will have whispered most diplomatically into the ear of Mr Johnson some almost maternal advice concerning his conduct. Mr Johnson’s political career will be in permanent decline should this advice not be taken most seriously.

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

THE latest revelations about a Downing Street drinks party on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral are especially disturbing. The public rightly expect those charged with direct responsibility for our safety to show restraint when it comes to the consumption of alcohol.

Yet it seems that during the whole of the pandemic no such restraint has been observed in Downing Street, hence why Boris Johnson has lost the trust of the nation and has no right to be in power.