Kim Leadbeater's win for Labour in Batley and Spen a victory for local MPs - Yorkshire Post Letters

Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater is welcomed to the House of Commons by party leader, Sir Keir Starmer in Westminster, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

KIM Leadbeater’s victory in the Batley and Spen by-election came as a surprise to many Westminster commentators who saw the contest solely through the eyes of national politics (The Yorkshire Post, July 3).

It was not a surprise to those who believe that voters are able to choose the best local candidate who will represent them at Westminster.

On Thursday, they chose the candidate who has a record of standing up for the community she lives and works in, a candidate whose sister was murdered on their doorsteps, a candidate who will make the best MP.

Politics for those not involved in the day-to-day conveyer belt of gossip and stories is far less tribal than for those who make the most noise. I think more than ever people are willing to vote for the best candidate, not the one they’ve been ingrained to vote for.

May’s elections were a case in point – I felt Tracy Brabin would make the best West Yorkshire Mayor, so she won my vote.

In the same ballot box, I voted for George Robinson who is an excellent councillor for our community. Different parties, but – in my view – the best candidates.

It’s easy to despair at politics and politicians, but for me the result gives hope that individuals like Kim, who are committed and who care, can win. She and her family, plus the entire community, have been through a lot. Everyone should wish her well.

From: Mrs J R Drake, Gomersal.

I SEE that Kim Leadbeater newly elected MP for Batley and Spen, aspires to be ‘half as good an MP’ as her late sister, Jo Cox (The Yorkshire Post, July 3).

Please will someone tell Ms Leadbeater that half an MP is not good enough, and that all this riding on Jo Cox’s shirt-tails is distasteful and disrespectful.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THE election of Kim Leadbeater was a victory for all those who believe in the value of local MPs who know their constituency rather than ‘outsiders’ picked by party members (Mark Stuart, The Yorkshire Post, July 3).

Just a shame the Tories did not pick a candidate local to Batley to contest the seat – they may have fared better than Ryan Stephenson, who probably didn’t know where Cleckheaton is located.

From: Sam Wilmott, Bingley.