Labour MPs must stop behaving like spoilt children for sake of UK – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

THE fact Labour and its politicians were well and truly thrashed at the election was, primarily, because of Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell. Their party manifesto was laughable, unachievable and ludicrous, and would have set the country back decades.

Those two individuals led their party down the path of doom and totally failed their constituents, many of which “jumped ship” to the Conservatives. Then there were their own colleagues, past and present, in Westminster who disagreed with their policies, accepting they were entering into the election with little hope of success. Let those who failed get behind what is needed going forward so the UK might be allowed to return to the world stage with dignity.

Our country needs, deserves, a House of Commons, not the House of Shambles witnessed over the last three years.

Hopefully, Labour will stop being like children in the playground and work for the good of the country for once, but is that an ask too far?

From: Alan Mumby, Bramley, Leeds.

IF Jeremy Corbyn wasn’t bad enough, it’s hilarious to believe that the Labour party could even start to consider the likes of a smug, condescending, obnoxious Emily Thornberry to lead the party. She is just another example of Labour’s snowflake “inclusion for all” policy that effectively stops free speech in fear of retribution, yet like most of its policies contradicts itself by continually failing to address the abhorrent anti-Semitism movement sweeping through the party.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

SOMEWHAT bizarrely, Phyllis Capstick appears to ascribe “the absolute horrors of two world wars” to the European Union (The Yorkshire Post, December 17). Setting aside the blindingly obvious reality that those wars took place long before the EU was created, the EU was formed to facilitate trade between the nation states and to minimise the risk of a Third World War.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

NOW Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary and Labour leadership contender, has blamed a ‘‘hostile’’ media for the party’s election defeat. If the party’s prospectus was credible, it would not have been subjected to so much opprobrium. Simple.