Labour should buy Jeremy Corbyn a North Korean retirement home – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

SO Jeremy Corbyn has catastrophically failed to convince the great British public that Marxism and Communism are desirable forms of governance for our country.

Boris Johnson led the Tories to an emphatic election victory but will he get Brexit done?

caroline Flint: The voters of South Yorkshire are not “stupid”

Perhaps the Labour Party ought to buy him a nice retirement home in either communist China or in North Korea, where he would be able to make lots of new friends amongst similarly-minded peoples.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

CONGRATULATIONS to Boris Johnson and the Conservatives for their election win and the promise to deliver Brexit.

Unelectable Jeremy Corbyn has ruined Labour and must go now – David Blunkett

One concern is the agreed cost for the British taxpayer to remain in some sort of customs deal – a £39-40bn divorce and then £1bn a month until we leave. Has anyone considered the amount we have paid in over 40-odd years? Let’s hope Boris and his negotiating team have a Trump-type attitude when dealing with the EU.

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

AS the dust is settling from the election, the ‘experts’ are claiming the results show that the election was all about Brexit. I disagree. The result was all about democracy. Many Remainers deserted Jo Swinson and after she decided unilaterally to revoke Article 50 rather than hold a second EU referendum.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THANK goodness for The Yorkshire Post. Whilst it covers important matters like the election, it does not ram too many facts and figures, and guesswork down our throats like other papers. The ‘lies’ that fill the tabloids are almost comical were it not so serious a matter. If we were to believe one-tenth of what politicians say, we would not sleep at night.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

PHYLLIS Capstick (The Yorkshire Post, December 12) clearly wasn’t listening to leading Brexiteer politicians before the referendum – Nigel Farage extolled the virtues of a Norwegian-style arrangement with the EU, and Liam Fox said making a deal with the EU would be one of the easiest in history.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Tories. Perhaps now Labour and Lib Dem politicians will realise the public are not the “mugs” they took us to be.