Last of the Summer Wine creator Roy Clarke deserves knighthood for TV classic set in Homfirth – Yorkshire Post Letters

Last of the Summer Wine remains classic TV.

IN these so called “enlightened times” against the ever present Covid-19 pandemic and often depressing news from Britain and around the world that regrettably makes us all take ourselves for too seriously, can I offer a word of praise for the comic writer Roy Clarke?

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, episodes, all-be-it repeats, of Last of the Summer Wine have lightened the gloom, and all featuring Holmfirth which, in my view, is one of the most attractive and scenic areas of West Yorkshire. A generous sprinkling of some of the best acting talents have kept us good Yorkshire folk amused and entertained. How about a round of applause for Roy Clarke, who was born in Austerfield, and a knighthood?

From: Roger Bates, Elmhurst Close, Leeds.

.Last of the Summer Wine author Roy Clarke. Photo: Malcolm Howarth.

PROMPTED by David Alexander’s wonderfully illuminating admiration for Leeds born author and journalist Keith Waterhouse, and with a warmly and appreciative mention in theatre history on W. McQueen Pope’s 1959 The Fort Lights Flickered, is there still an early form of commemorative plaque somewhere erected in memory of local-born actor Sydney Howard (1886-1946)?

