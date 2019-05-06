Leave voters expected to quit European Union for good – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

I MUST challenge some of the assertions made by James Mellor in his correspondence (The Yorkshire Post, May 1). He states we were all deceived by the lies propagated by the Leave campaign which overwhelmed the weakly competed Remain one that he implies relied upon facts rather than emotion and guile. What a load of tendentious claptrap. Mr Mellor must have gone into deep hibernation during the prolonged preliminary debate.

He alleges that Leave assured us we would stay in the customs union and single market. No, we were persistently told by a full establishment Remain campaign, backed by the Conservative government and its political infrastructure, the liberal elite, big business and the EU lobby, that Armageddon would devastate the UK economy if we departed.

James Mellor should ask himself how could we be urged to leave if we still accepted those two constraints with all their associated baggage? I felt at the time that it was a David and Goliath situation and we would be doomed to remain in the rotten bureaucracy until the whole edifice, under the burden of its own contradictions, eventually disintegrated.

From: Alan Slomson, Leeds.

THE first referendum was almost three years ago, and we now understand better the issues involved. For example, it would be be good to hear from someone who still supports Brexit how they would deal with the problem of the Irish border.

There are almost two million people who were too young to vote in 2016, but who are now on the electoral register. Why should their views be ignored? This is another question that Brexiteers have failed to answer.

From: Nick Martinek , Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

AS the Establishment debacle continues with Theresa May still trying to keep us 90 per cent in the EU, she and other Remain MPs should reflect on the fact that the public already decided to leave. Now either MPs go along with the electorate’s choice, or they don’t. By rejecting our vote, MPs undermine the legitimacy of every democratic election.

The only non-violent recourse is to hit the EU where it hurts – in their wallets. The unreported movement by Leave voters to avoid buying EU products continues to spread. But we must step up the pace. A 10 per cent hit to EU sales within the UK will hurt. A 25 per cent decrease will be devastating. Our forefathers gave their lives for independence. I am sure we can give up a few EU products.