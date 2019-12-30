Leeds Bradford Airport link road was always a non-starter – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds North West.

I WELCOME the recent decision taken not to go forward with the Leeds Bradford Airport link road.

This decision shows that the consultation process works, that people have been listened to and that the city is taking its climate emergency declaration seriously.

I have been calling for this reconsideration and I am satisfied that my voice, and the voice of the communities that I represent, has been heard.

I am pleased that the decision regarding the parkway train station will be taken next month. I have long campaigned for the acceleration of these plans as our communities are in desperate need for sustainable transport that encourages a shift away from cars.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmor, York.

IT is all very well to reduce road transport in cities or very large towns where there are plenty of connections (The Yorkshire Post, December 27).

I, for one, would gladly give a car up but, at the present moment, it would make us house or village bound with no access to go anywhere apart from the nearest market town.