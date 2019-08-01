Leeds Extinction Rebellion protesters should demonstrate in China: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Bye, Park Crescent, Addingham.

I would have some respect for Extinction Rebellion if they made their protests in the capitals of China, USA and India.

I’m sure the Governments of these countries would be delighted to show their tolerance, understanding and appreciation of their activities.

The general public would more appreciate their efforts if their next demonstrations be phased over the period between November and the end of February when they may enjoy the opposite side of climate change.

Obviously they would need time off during the Christmas period to do their Christmas shopping unhindered by any interruption to their festivities.