Legal aid should not be available to IS bride Shamima Begum – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

WHY has Shamima Begum been granted legal aid to fight for her citizenship here?

She is no longer a British citizen so why should the taxpayer have to foot the bill?

She is married and has a Dutch husband – surely that should be where the responsibility lies?

One is not surprised that Jeremy Corbyn supports her request.

Of course he would, wouldn’t he?

This is a sure example of his leadership and just what this country would be like. We are, daily, slowly going down the pan.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

HAVE I got it wrong? It was my understanding that legal aid was for British citizens.

Shamima Begum, the Isis bride, was stripped of her British citizenship by the Home Secretary. Why then is my taxpayer money being used to fund her legal aid to challenge that decision?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IF Shamima Begun’s citizenship had been revoked when she joined Isis, her eligibility for legal aid would not be a question of debate. That’s where the debate arose.