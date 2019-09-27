Long term gain of UCI World Championships in Harrogate will outweigh any short term pain - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Roger Brownbridge, Meadow Way, Harrogate.

I AM compelled to write regarding the extreme negativity of the letters (The Yorkshire Post, September 24) relating to the UCI World Championships in Harrogate.

The fact that Harrogate has been selected for the largest cycling event in the world is a feather in the cap of Harrogate and Yorkshire. A TV viewing audience of 250 million gives publicity that no money could buy. The Yorkshire Post printed an article by Andy Hindley (September 21) which stated that the benefits of this event would last for a decade. Have the writers of these letters never heard the expression “short term pain for long term gain”?

As regards reinstatement of the Stray, then this is no different to when the Harrogate Spring Flower Show was in the Valley Gardens and reinstatement was carried out by North of England Horticultural Society to the satisfaction of Harrogate Parks Department. Surely a similar agreement has been negotiated with UCI?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

HOW about all the police motorcyclists at the cycling now spending some time catching and prosecuting those riders who disobey the law each day?

