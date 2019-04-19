Look to the past pioneers for future solutions to housing crisis – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Peter Asquith-Cowen, First Lane, Anlaby, Beverley.

IT is pleasing to learn that whilst enmeshed in the Brexit fiasco, Theresa May has taken a great interest in the growing housing crisis, a move away from contemporary Tory opinion that social housing “creates more Labour voters” as reportedly thought by David Cameron and George Osborne when they were in office.

It would be very prudent for councils to look at the great examples that altruistic industrialists, men with social consciences, designed and built in the late 19th century.

A truly great example is ‘Garden Village’ in East Hull, built by Sir James Reckitt for all his workers. Garden Village is a marvellous example of how people should live.

In essence, building on the cheap with poor materials and workmanship, and shoddy building, is only laying the foundations for future problems.

High building standards need to be enforced, as before, to ensure good housing is created. It was done before and can be done again.

The planting of trees, parks and open spaces for recreation, and nearby shops, ensures that people can enjoy where they live and also find safe places to take their children to play.

I hope these comments help to add to the debate.