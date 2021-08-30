Make the most of pubs, live music and the Market Hall in superb Scarborough - Yorkshire Post letters

People enjoying the beach in Scarborough.

WE have thoroughly enjoyed getting out and about in Scarborough this summer as life returns to normal (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, August 21).

It is exciting to see new ventures emerging, such as the cafe/pub on Seagrown’s Southern Star, and heartening that precious traditions have risen again, such as the morning performances of Scarborough Spa Orchestra in the Suncourt.

All the friends and family (aged five to 81) who we have invited to our home for a ‘staycation’ this summer have loved visiting the town, finding it welcoming, attractive and lively.

By day, the sea has seemed warmer than usual and by night the place is buzzing.

At last, too, we can go to live music. Particularly fun were two Saturday nights in a row at Scarborough Market Hall.

At the first we danced to the Yorkshire Oompah Band and various talented local performers; the next week, fuelled by pints from the Market Tavern, we sang along to Abba.

The Market Hall makes a superb and atmospheric venue, with excellent acoustics, and there are concerts almost weekly into autumn.

It would be good to see even more people making the most of it.