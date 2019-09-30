Maragret Thatcher would not have sanctioned Boris Johnson’s unlawful prorogation of Parliament – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jack Liversedge, Scarborough.

SO “democracy is under threat”, is it? In Parliament the Attorney General said that the Government got it wrong”. Then Boris Johnson said the Supreme Court got it “wrong”.

Who are we to believe? The Attorney General, speaking for the Government, would have no incentive to lie – after all it would reflect badly on him and the Government.

And is Mr Johnson’s legal opinion wiser than 11 learned judges. Your Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 25) was a sound analysis of the situation. I agree with Sir Bernard Ingham when he writes, in the same edition, that democracy is under threat when anyone acts illegally to undermine the sovereignty of Parliament. Margaret Thatcher would not have acted illegally.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

I HAVE again to praise Sir Bernard Ingham on his luminous reflections on the current political scene. He is abundantly clear that the Supreme Court justices have moved the goalposts to smack down the Government into resuming Parliament despite the Queen officially proroguing proceedings until October 14.

Lady Hale shamefacedly claimed the judgment was not political, so why did all the usual Remain supporters leave the court building full of glee, while the Leave supporters were completely disillusioned?

We can draw a parallel between those 11 unelected justices that cannot be removed by a public vote to the 28 EU commissioners in Brussels – the UK is moving to the EU system of establishment dictatorship!

From: Keith Alford, Sheffield.

IN his latest diatribe, Sir Bernard Ingham shows once again his contempt for our democracy and its legal institutions. The ruling of the Supreme Court made it clear that it dealt with the process of the prorogation, not on Brexit or any other policy of the Government. This was also stated by Boris Johnson in his original defence of his actions.

The prerogative is a power subject largely to convention, as Bernard Ingham should know well, since his former boss, Tony Benn, would frequently criticise the scope of the power. The court was clear that not only was there no good reason advanced for the prorogation, but there was no reason at all. The most depressing aspect of the Brexit debate has been that journalists and others have poisoned the atmosphere by the name calling of Remain supporters, and the misrepresentation of their arguments.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

BREXITEERS like Phyllis Capstick (The Yorkshire Post, September 26) and others keep writing to this newspaper stating that they did not vote for any deal, and that they knew exactly what they were voting for in the EU referendum. Yet none of them has ever been able to name a single leading Brexiteer politician who was promoting leaving the EU with no deal before – or during – the referendum campaign.

In effect, they seem to be saying that that statements from Brexiteer politicians at the time saying how easy it would be to reach a favourable trade deal with the EU were, in effect, a sham and a lie to attract some unsuspecting voters, and that anyone of reasonable intelligence should have realised this.

From: Michael McGowan, Former Labour MEP for Leeds, Town Street, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

THE words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson that “the best way of honouring Jo Cox is to get Brexit done” are both unacceptable and inaccurate.

For the record, the late Jo Cox MP who was murdered by a far right terrorist while attending a surgery in her Batley and Spenborough constituency was an active supporter of the UK’s membership of the European Union. Before becoming an MP, Jo Cox had worked in Brussels where the city council have named a public square in her honour as the Jo Cox Square in the centre of Brussels adjacent to a favourite music venue she frequented.

The best way of honouring Jo Cox is to deliver the departure of Boris Johnson.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

WHAT a disgusting exhibition of uncontrolled rage from Barry Sheerman MP at the re-opening of Parliament (The Yorkshire Post, September 26). If this man is a role model for the Labour party, then I can only despair.

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside.

AFTER several decades observing the political scene in this country, I have learnt not to make predictions, but I think that once the triumphalism and gloating of those who regard the Supreme Court’s decision as a victory for the Remain camp dies away, another widespread and animal sound will be heard: that of millions of rejected Leave voters moving to the right.

From: Mrs Sue Galloway, Stirrup Close, York.

OUR local residents’ association enjoyed the help of some volunteers from Community Payback the other day in planting bulbs in our area and generally tidying up.

One of those volunteers had difficulty in fitting in the hours of his community service because of the demands of his job. He had appeared before the courts who had instructed him to carry out the hours given. He had subsequently lost his job.

Compare and contrast this with Boris Johnson, who thinks he is above the law.