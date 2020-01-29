Margaret Thatcher ensured we had enough police and so should Boris Johnson – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

READING the feature regarding shootings in Sheffield and steps being taken by the police (The Yorkshire Post, January 24), I have come to the conclusion that our government simply does not care one jot about the public who elect them and whom they are supposed to serve.

Crime rates are up and detected crime is at an all time low. Why? Because previous governments have allowed a massive and unsustainable reduction in police numbers on our streets all in the name of saving money. As a man who served from 1953 to 1984, I am total disgusted at the way our once proud service has been treated.

Go back to the Thatcher era, we had enough men and women to be effective simply because we had sufficient staff to keep contact with the public and, by doing so, kept the lid on crime. If not, I am sure there would have been a far bigger outcry from both public and police resulting in questions in Parliament.

Yes there are many reason to be critical of ‘Maggie’ but shortage of police was not one. Boris Johnson has promised an increase in funding but it will take much more and longer to get back to the previous police levels and I actually doubt we ever will.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

I NOTE that the double act of Remoaners, Shami Chakrabati and Sayeeda Warsi, are again speaking out regarding racism. On this occasion Baroness Warsi tells us: “Brexit has given a licence for racism” (The Yorkshire Post, January 22).

What utter rubbish and total nonsense, some people have always thought they’ve had a licence for racism. Maybe these two are talking about the Islamist terrorists who rampage about killing innocent people not just here in the UK but all over the world? Or does Warsi mean it’s only the indigenous population of the UK who are the people with this so-called licence?

Why we listen to such drivel from these ‘never ever won a vote’ people is beyond me.

The only thing they serve is their own inflated egos. Another case of a couple of Remoaners continuing to remoan, methinks.

