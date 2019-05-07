Margaret Thatcher would not have allowed EU elections farce – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

I HAVE just read an extremely sensible letter from a Danish MEP candidate in which he suggests that why not extend the existing service of British MEPs by a couple of months instead of wasting money on another vote. He points out that the cost of holding European elections in 2014 was an eyewatering £108m.

My life with Margaret Thatcher 40 years on – Bernard Ingham

He also points out that the 73 British MEPs will have only two months work before leaving the EU in October at the latest. What sensible advice and why can’t our bumbling MPs agree to this?

Personally I think they should all be locked in a room, rather like the election of a Pope, and left there until they stop arguing and come up with a sensible agreement.

Personally I think Theresa May has let us down badly and is not up to the job, but who is fit to replace her?

Can you imagine Margaret Thatcher creating this terrible mess of mistrust, self-advancement and weakness? I can’t. Oh for some strong leadership and common sense!

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

FORTY years ago we had not only our first female Prime Minister, but also a competent one (Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post, May 4). Theresa May, take note.