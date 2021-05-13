Memories of Bridlington holidays and Yorkshire Belle in the 1940s - Yorkshire Post Letters

Yorkshire Belle pleasure cruiser undergoing the annual maintainence and tests at John Dean's drydock in Hull. Picture: Gary Longbottom

HOW pleasing it was to see an article on the Yorkshire Belle (The Yorkshire Post, May 10).

My first visit to Bridlington was as a seven-year-old boy in, I believe, 1944. The Second World War was almost at an end and it was considered safe to holiday at the resort.

In the late 1940s the resort had four pleasure boats – the Yorkshire Belle, the Boys Own, a smaller boat I believe called the Talisman, and a tug that came up from Hull for the summer season, called the Yorkshireman.

This was my favourite because I suffered from sea sickness, and this larger boat handled the choppy waters better than the others.

At that time the North Pier was closed, and we were told that it had been mined, ready to be blown up in the event of an east coast invasion by the enemy.

What I remember were the two impressive RAF air/sea rescue launches based at Bridlington... a sight to behold. I also remember quite a large structure about a mile out in the North Bay which I believe the RAF used for target practice.