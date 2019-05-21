Minimum wage improvements will drive innovators away - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I AM quite sure Mr Corbyn and his comrades in the Labour Party are well-meaning people with kind hearts but they are not realistic.

To pay for improvements in the national minimum wage is a most costly idea. The highly paid citizens will inevitably have to foot the bill for these improvements by paying higher taxes.

These highly paid citizens are generally the innovators and entrepreneurs.

Those individuals will eventually think, ‘what is the point in putting my resources particularly my mental resources into action when due to the tax system, my rewards are minimal?’

They will probably emigrate to another country where they will be welcomed with open arms and much appreciated.

If the UK loses such people we will cease to be the fifth biggest economy in the world, we will end up being the 150th biggest.

From: Jenny Eaves, Balby, Doncaster.

The complaints about Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to pledge a £10-an-hour minimum wage for everyone, including under-18s, seem very similar to the ones made when the minimum wage was first introduced in 1999 – and that didn’t turn out too badly.