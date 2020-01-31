Move to Russia if you don’t like our Queen – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough, Bridlington.

LABOUR councillor Tim Mickleburgh’s attack on the Monarchy is appalling given the contribution this historic institution makes to this country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to cause controversy.

It is no more an “irrelevance” (his word) than a Labour councillor.

All families have ups and downs – our Royals are no different to others.

Perhaps he and others like him who do not like our head of state, and the institution we live in, may like to consider moving to such corrupt countries as Syria or Venezuela?

Or what about Russia and see how well Coun Mickleburgh gets on criticising those heads of states which he prefers to admire more than our Queen?

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

I AM sincerely hoping our new Government is going to do something about the media. Some of the things said and published are, for sure, going over the limit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a perfect right to choose their future life. If all is to be believed, they will not be taking public money. Having said that, surely there are much more important issues to consider? Time for some common sense about all of it.