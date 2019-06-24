MP passing the buck over public transport for Ripon - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Simon Hewitt, Ripon.

REGARDING public transport provision between Harrogate and Ripon, I am going out in Leeds, but the last bus back to Ripon is too early, so we will be driving, despite having a 36 bus stop directly outside our house.

When Julian Smith MP is asked about public transport for Ripon, he just ships the letter on to the Department for Transport (DfT) who respond by describing the improvements to public transport in Harrogate.

That does not meet the point, and what’s more, any improved rail service in Harrogate is only likely to increase the amount of road traffic trying to get into Harrogate.

I have asked him what his own views are. I can only conclude he does not have any as he has yet to respond to that after several months.

It was a Tory government that abolished the Public Transport Executives and the legislation which led more generally to integration of public transport. Competition, they argued, would lead to improvements – instead it just creates nonsense.

DfT point to powers for local authorities to intervene when there are gaps in provision, but the Government has cut council funding by getting on for 40 per cent, so that is just a fig leaf which lacks all credibility.