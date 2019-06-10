MP’s fracking support at odds with Green Pledge - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr Peter Williams, Malton.

IN April, the Government scrapped subsidies for the installation of domestic solar panels, causing new solar capacity to fall from 79MW in March to only 5MW last month.

This puts at risk the target recommended by the Committee on Climate Change for the UK to create a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

The cut was made despite last month’s declaration by Parliament of an environment and climate emergency.

Moreover, recent polling shows that three-quarters of adults in the UK see climate change as the biggest crisis facing humanity, with 68 per cent supporting the movement for a Green Deal.

It might appear that Ryedale’s MP Kevin Hollinrake is also on our side, as he has signed the Green Pledge, committed to “reducing greenhouse gas emissions”, promoting “ecological gains for the benefit of the public” and “investment in clean technologies”.

However, I think it’s high time he came off the fence, condemned the axing of solar subsidies, and explained to his constituents how he manages to square his Green Pledge with his active support for fracking.