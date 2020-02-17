MPs should use electric cars to show commitment to climate change - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

THE Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and members of his Cabinet should show their commitment to climate change in Downing Street by reducing in the number of ‘gas guzzling’ vehicles in the fleet used to transport them between Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament.

The Government is looking to accelerate the development of electric vehicles.

The short distance of a quarter of a mile between Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament could be driven in electric vehicles rather than petrol/diesel guzzling Jaguars and Range Rovers! There is now a range of electric vehicles which could accommodate the requirements of the Prime Minister, senior Cabinet ministers and their Metropolitan Police protection officers.

And for longer trips, dual fuel hybrid vehicles could be used until the technological advancements in battery capacity allow drivers can travel 200 miles, or more, before recharging. The Government should “lead by example” in taking practical measures to reduce CO2 emissions.