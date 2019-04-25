MPs who have ignored constituents over Brexit should pay price at next election - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mrs J Green, Leeds.

I AM curious as to why Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn feels the need to put another vote for a “real” choice to the people.

The majority of the public voted to Leave (57.7 per cent in West Yorkshire). The reasons for leaving were many, and those reasons from the outset were principally to regain our sovereignty, have our own laws and government again, to trade with the rest of the world, set our own agendas for our economy, and closed borders, or adopt a limited immigration policy for a properly accounted workforce.

It has not gone unnoticed that almost all the 27 EU member states are in dire straits economically. We will lose our sovereignty and much more if we remain as part of the EU.

MPs have done their utmost to muddy the waters for a clean Brexit because they have their own agendas instead of working for the people who voted for them.

It is almost time to vote in our local elections and I hope the electorate will remember their MPs who have selfishly acted against their constituents’ wishes.

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

ANOTHER delay in exiting the EU thanks to the lack of commitment of some of our MPs who do not get the message that 17.4 million voters want to leave the EU.

Collectively, the 650 members of the House of Commons have had two years and 10 months to sort this out, but we are no further forward than we were in June 2016.

And the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority gives MPs a £2,000 automatic pay rise for doing nothing with regards to Brexit!

I would prefer that this £1.3m and the cost of preparing for European elections (£109m last time) goes to a good cause, like reducing the adult social care precept added to council tax bills.

We should remember how our local MPs have acted at the next election by not re-electing them, especially those who have ignored the majority vote of their constituents.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

I AGREE with David Rhodes (The Yorkshire Post, April 19) to a certain extent regarding Theresa May being unable to get an acceptable deal for leaving the EU through the House of Commons due to disloyalty among the ranks. However, oddly enough, he makes no mention of those largely responsible for this, namely the European Research Group who outnumber the pro-Remain Tory rebels by roughly four to one.