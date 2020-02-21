My anger and sadness over location of Auschwitz exhibition at Leeds Town Hall - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Jan Banks, Darrington, Pontefract.

I READ with interest your recent Magazine feature on Auschwitz and some of the survivors’ stories from the camp (The Yorkshire Post, January 25).

The shadow of hatred - Survivor’s daughter explains why we must always remember the Holocaust

The article highlighted an exhibition which was being held at Leeds Town Hall in commemoration of the liberation of the camp. I visited the Town Hall specifically to see the exhibition.

After my visit I came away with an enormous feeling of sadness and anger.

The photographs and victims’ stories were both poignant and harrowing. As the article said, exhibitions like this are vital to ensure “we must always remember”.

However, the location of this exhibition conveyed a message of indifference and a complete lack of understanding of what these photos and stories meant to visitors.

They had been placed in a small ante-room next to a large hall where an NHS event was taking place obviously destroying any hope of peace and contemplation.

In front of the display were several fitness bikes and white boards, making it impossible to get close to the photos and stories.

Leeds-based Holocaust survivor Arek Hersh talks about BBC drama The Windermere Children

We were told that we should not move the display boards and that we “could return in two hours when the NHS event should have finished”.

I hope none of the relatives of those survivors visited on this day. How sad that in these times of rising anti-semitism, an opportunity to show the unbelievable horrors so many people of the Jewish faith suffered during World War Two was missed.

What did come across was a feeling of detachment and apathy by Leeds City Council.