My mounting anger as Brexit rebel Hilary Benn follows in footsteps of his father Tony Benn – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Donald Wood, Roundacre, Barnsley.

IT should not surprise us that Hilary Benn, MP for Leeds Central, has concocted a so-called Benn’s Law to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Tony Benn backed Arthur Scargill and the NUM during the 1984-85 Miners' Strike.

This is to stop the Government from governing and deny the will of the people being enacted i.e. it is anti-democratic.

He is following in his father’s footsteps. During his time in the Labour Party, Tony Benn supported every non-democratic action present – including Arthur Scargill and the miners’ strike.

To them, democracy was a word to be laughed at.

From: Dick Lindley, Alotfts, Normanton.

I HOPE Boris Johnson finds enough guts to wave goodbye to the control freaks in the EU and go forward into a brighter future, in charge of our own country and not being subject to the whims of Emmanuel Macron or Angela Merkel.

If we adopt a capitalist-friendly economy, in which we establish lower taxation, both personal and corporate taxes, we will be able attract vast amounts of inward investments from people and companies who are sick to death of the socialist style economic controls in the EU economic area.

Time to stop grovelling Boris, stand up and wave our continental cousins goodbye in the good old Churchillian manner.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

HOW right of Rajmund Brent (The Yorkshire Post, October 15) when he writes that “to hinge democracy on a vote based on information, blandishments and lies from self-serving, rich, powerful elites (yes, not just Gina Miller) cannot be right”.

Very few people keep to an idea after three years have passed since they had the idea, especially when circumstances have changed dramatically during those three years.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WHY is the DUP’s Arlene Foster allowed to hold Boris Johnson and Britain to ransom over Brexit when her failures as a politician are to blame for the Stormont power-sharing assembly in Northern Ireland still being in abeyance?

From: Henry Reed, Harrogate.

GIVEN how MPs have failed to implement the outcome of the 2016 referendum when we voted to leave the EU, why should we – the electorate – trust any promise by a politician to implement the result of a second referendum? Contrary to what they think, we’re not all fools.