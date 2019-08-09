My narrow escape from the Sheffield Blitz - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Jim Mason, Swinton, South Yorkshire.

Reading about the author who is about to publish details about the 1941 Sheffield Blitz (The Yorkshire Post, July 31) brought to mind my own experiences during the same period.

One reader recalls his memories of the Sheffield Blitz.

I lived in the village of Conisborough which is roughly 12 miles from Sheffield; as a boy of 15 years at the time I worked at Denaby Colliery.

There was a local weekly newspaper which had an advert for a charity live show on a Sunday at the then Royal Cinema in Mexborough.

Most cinemas were not allowed to open on Sundays in those days and I think local churches had an influence on this decision.

My mother said that I should remember that the local trolley bus service terminated early due to the blackout restrictions and it would be likely I would have to walk home, which was approximately three miles.

The show ended about 9pm and as I came out all hell had broken loose, with the sound of guns firing as there was an anti-aircraft battery at nearby Ravenfield.

Shrapnel was falling all around and they was a droning sound coming from overhead which we later found out was the bombers returning home.

We later found out that the bombers were using the River Don as a guide home.

The shrapnel was from the bursting shells of the anti-aircraft battery.

The Air Raid Warden told me to get undercover but I told a lie and said I lived nearby. When I eventually arrived home my mother was very relieved.

Her main worry however was about a sister she had who lived in Sheffield.

There were no mobile phones and the overhead wires were down so all we could do was to wait a few days for things to settle down.

Eventually we were able to get a public service bus which took us right up to Fitzalan Square in Sheffield where we had to catch another bus to my aunt’s house. We eventually found them to be safe and well.