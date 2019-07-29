My secret life as undercover Bettys inspector - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mrs J Westmorland, York Road, Market Weighton.

WHAT a delight to read all your coverage of the Bettys centenary.

It brought back great memories for many reasons, but principally from my years in the 1980s of being a secret Bettys food inspector!

I expect much different quality control takes place now, but I like to think that I, and my dedicated small team of volunteer food inspectors, played a vital part in Bettys cafe history.

We worked ‘under’ Jonathan Wilde and as Bettys progressed so did we – from producing one-page reports on each branch to a full report, perhaps 10 sides, on cleanliness, quality of displays and food consumed in shop and restaurant.

We observed customer service from the moment one stepped inside to the moment one left – including window displays, state of the cafes and, of course, the loos.

Not once was I ‘discovered’ in five years, right up to the time I had to leave for another job elsewhere. Much to remember!

Bettys was an excellent employer, then but always willing to learn, improve and strive for excellence in all departments.

It’s no surprise to know that extended to our environment then, and continues to do so. Long may it continue.