Nauseating MPs behaved like football hooligans as Parliament was suspended: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Keith Sturdy, Grimbald Road, Knaresborough.

I was one of the many that voted for Brexit some three years ago and am still waiting for our majority result to be implemented by our indecisive, self-centred politicians of all parties.

I had the misfortune of watching proceedings to wind down Parliament on the evening of September 9/10.

At the conclusion of the debate and the procession to the House of Lords, MPs behaved like a cross between a party of unruly school children on a trip to the seaside and a crowd of football hooligans.

How anyone can take these people seriously and trust them to govern us is beyond me.

The scene that followed when mainly Labour MPs were sucking up to that obnoxious man who for the last few years has supposed to have been our impartial Speaker, John Bercow, was, to say the least, nauseating.

The only good news of the day was hearing he had tendered his resignation – good riddance!

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

Just as we manage to be free of the objectionable John Bercow, we now have to put up with the insufferable Gina Miller and Dominic Grieve who will do anything to stop Brexit. They are ignoring the people’s vote and making us a laughing stock.

Why John Bercow will go down as the worst Speaker in history: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

Many will be applauding the announcement from John Bercow that he is to resign on October 31. He should have gone long ago. The man must rank as possibly the worst Speaker in political history. His arrogance, obnoxiousness and biased approach to his duties have been ludicrous and self-opinionated.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

Canon Michael Storey (The Yorkshire Post, September 10) objected to reminders that 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU. His casual dismissal of them shows why the reminders are necessary. Your correspondent suggested a figure of 39.3 million ‘who either voted against or didn’t or couldn’t vote’.

But of course, his arithmetic ought not to have included those who could have voted and didn’t – because we have never counted the votes of people who chose not to cast them.

Invariably, correspondents opposed to Brexit have sought to apply different rules to the EU referendum than any applied to every other vote ever held. It is the fatal flaw in all their arguments and I am indebted to the Canon for bringing it into such clear focus.