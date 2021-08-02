Neighbour's three hour wait for ambulance no isolated case in North Yorkshire: Yorkshire Post Letters

Are ambulance waiting times a concern in your area?

Recently, my elderly neighbour had a fall in her house and was lying in pain.

An ambulance was called and despite the fact that her fall could have been life threatening, it took three hours to arrive!

This is not an isolated case and illustrates that there is an under resourcing of the service in North Yorkshire

The news that stroke services have been removed from Scarborough gives a picture of services being cut in the town.

The fact that the town has double the population during the holiday period has not been factored in to resourcing NHS services.

Or is it just that the NHS is being run down so the Government can privatise it? Over to you Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby.