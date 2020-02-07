New prisons will be needed for terror suspects in wake of Streatham attack – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Michael Dennis, Ripon.

I AM aware from recent news bulletins that the Government is seriously considering changing the parole arrangements for convicted terrorists (The Yorkshire Post, February 4).

The Government wants to alter the parole arrangements of convicted terrorists in the wake of the Streatham attack.

The changes outlined will lead to extended periods of imprisonment for these individuals.

I am also aware that the current capacity of UK prisons is ‘stretched’, almost to breaking point.

Certainly many of the recent outbreaks of violence, (of which there have been too many), have been attributed to overcrowding and unsuitable conditions of the prison estate in the UK, e.g. poor sanitary arrangements, lack of supervision, lack of training and educational facilities, let alone any facilities and sufficient skilled people to de-radicalise prisoners convicted of terrorism.

Can the Government assure me that there are plans in place to increase the places available in the prison system to cope with this anticipated ‘demand’ – or will it be necessary to build new establishments?

As it is possible – if not likely – that terrorism is going to be with us as long as there is war and strife in the Middle East, how many new prisons are anticipated?