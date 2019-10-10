Nicki Chapman is a Radio 2 delight after screeching of Chris Evans and Zoe Ball - Yorkshire Post letters

From: S Wheatley, Balne, Goole.

I GREW up in the 60s listening to Radio 1 and by the 80s had reached a stage of ‘adulthood’ which required me to move along to Radio 2.

Do you share this reader's views on Nicki Chapman? Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

I was lucky to have enjoyed the ‘Golden Years’ of Terry Wogan, Richard Allinson, Tony Blackburn and Simon Mayo with the added bonus of Brian Mathew on a Saturday morning and Johnny Walker on Sunday afternoon.

One by one our much loved and irreplaceable DJs, either by ‘natural’ or ‘managed’ selection have gone and been replaced with younger, shouty, sycophants. I tried, oh how I tried, with Chris Evans who, admittedly, had an impossible job following Terry – but eventually constant Car Fest advertising and a lack of music forced me to turn off. I again gave Zoe Ball a chance (at least she wasn’t Chris Evans) – but had to give in as the screeching and, again, lack of recognisable music forced me to turn off.

I accidentally turned on the radio recently (still tuned in for Johnny Walker) to find a different voice, Nicki Chapman. What a delight, it was like going back in time, sensible conversation and excellent music. Has someone at Radio 2 been listening or perhaps noticed how many of us have just switched off? Please give that woman a job – things could be picking up!